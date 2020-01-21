16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5865947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect was arrested after a deadly crash in Temescal Valley where authorities say the man intentionally rammed a vehicle filled with teens.

TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three teenagers killed in a crash in Temescal Valley were identified after authorities say the vehicle they were in was intentionally rammed into by another driver.The victims were identified as Drake Ruiz of Corona, Daniel Hawkins of Corona and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside. All victims were 16 years old.A memorial service was held at Northpoint Church in Corona on Monday for the three teens killed and three others injured in the wreck. The church says two of its families each lost a son in the crash and have one injured.Authorities say Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona, intentionally rammed a white Infiniti into the victims' Toyota Prius occupied by six people Sunday night near the intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway.The Prius slammed into a tree after the driver lost control and veered off the road. One boy died at the scene and two others were pronounced dead at hospitals. The remaining three victims sustained moderate injuries.Authorities are not sure if the teens used the car's seat belts, which only has five.Chandra was arrested a short time later in a neighborhood near the crash site after the California Highway Patrol said a witness followed the suspect and helped authorities locate the vehicle."It was an intentional act," CHP Lt. David Yokley said at a news conference, although he did not disclose a motive. "Our investigation led us to believe Mr. Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control."Chandra was booked on suspicion of murder with malice and assault with a deadly weapon.