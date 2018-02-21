Man charged with murder in suspected DUI crash that left girl, 6, dead

Maximino Delgado, 53, was charged with murder after he allegedly struck and killed a 6-year-old girl playing on a sidewalk in Fullerton.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A convicted drunk driver accused of killing a 6-year-old Fullerton girl in a suspected DUI crash Saturday was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday.

Maximino Delgado, 53, of Anaheim, faces 15 years to life in prison after authorities said he veered onto the sidewalk in the 1400 block of Lombard Street and struck 6-year-old Grace "Gracie" Aguilar, who had been playing there.

Because of his prior DUI conviction, Delgado was charged with murder rather than vehicular manslaughter.

A test revealed that Delgado's blood alcohol content was 0.23 percent -- nearly three times the legal limit, authorities said.

According to court records, Delgado was on probation after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in 2015.

Delgado is next scheduled to appear in court March 9.
