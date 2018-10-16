<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4495416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A man who fatally stabbed a 19-year-old man last year in the parking lot of a Temecula Walmart after a road-rage incident was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder and making criminal threats. (Instagram/Riverside County Sheriff's Department)