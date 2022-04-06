Fatal stabbing prompts homicide investigation at grisly crime scene in South LA; assailant at large

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11715983" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Ventura County man who encountered two burglars inside his Oak Park home took matters into his own hands, striking one of them and detaining the other until authorities arrived.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles sheriff detectives launched an investigation of the grisly homicide of a 45-year-old man that occurred Tuesday evening in an unincorporated area of South Los Angeles.Crime scene investigators discovered blood covering a parked car following the violent stabbing attack in the 13500 block of Maie Avenue, authorities said.Detectives also found a pool of blood on a sidewalk nearby.The victim had been involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male, according to investigators. During the altercation, the victim suffered apparent stab wounds.They say the stabbing victim ran to a neighbor's house, pleading for help. Those neighbors called 911 and he was transported to a hospital.The man later died at the hospital.Deputies have not released a description of the suspect and the murder weapon remains outstanding.The murder is being investigated as gang-related, the Sheriff's Department said.