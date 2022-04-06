homicide investigation

Fatal stabbing prompts homicide investigation at grisly crime scene in South LA; assailant at large

LASD: Man, 45, dies after apparent stabbing in gang-related homicide

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles sheriff detectives launched an investigation of the grisly homicide of a 45-year-old man that occurred Tuesday evening in an unincorporated area of South Los Angeles.

Crime scene investigators discovered blood covering a parked car following the violent stabbing attack in the 13500 block of Maie Avenue, authorities said.

Detectives also found a pool of blood on a sidewalk nearby.

The victim had been involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male, according to investigators. During the altercation, the victim suffered apparent stab wounds.

They say the stabbing victim ran to a neighbor's house, pleading for help. Those neighbors called 911 and he was transported to a hospital.

The man later died at the hospital.

Deputies have not released a description of the suspect and the murder weapon remains outstanding.

The murder is being investigated as gang-related, the Sheriff's Department said.
