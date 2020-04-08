Suspect detained after firing flare gun outside Orange County hospital

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was detained after an active shooter was reported Wednesday at a hospital in Fountain Valley, police say.Officers responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. reporting an active shooter at Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.Police say the man fired a flare gun into the air at least twice.The suspect walked up to the emergency room and asked a security guard for help, and said if he didn't get help, he would hurt people, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.Police said the security guard subdued the suspect, and he did not get inside of the hospital.Authorities found a flare gun and a replica air soft gun.No injuries were reported.