Suspect detained after firing flare gun outside Orange County hospital

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was detained after an active shooter was reported Wednesday at a hospital in Fountain Valley, police say.

Officers responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. reporting an active shooter at Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Police say the man fired a flare gun into the air at least twice.

The suspect walked up to the emergency room and asked a security guard for help, and said if he didn't get help, he would hurt people, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Police said the security guard subdued the suspect, and he did not get inside of the hospital.

Authorities found a flare gun and a replica air soft gun.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fountain valleyorange countyhospitalactive shooter
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: 84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
COVID-19 update: 620 new cases reported in LA County
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
WeHo nonprofit director dies from COVID-19
Garcetti orders employees, customers of LA businesses to wear masks
CA woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journaling
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Gov. Newsom considers aid for immigrants amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: Air quality improves in Los Angeles amid pandemic
'Modern Family' says goodbye after 11 seasons
More TOP STORIES News