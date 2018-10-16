Anaheim homicide: Man dies after being found stabbed at strip mall

EMBED </>More Videos

A homicide investigation was underway after a man in his 30s was found fatally stabbed at a strip mall in Anaheim. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation was underway early Tuesday morning after a man in his 30s was found fatally stabbed at a strip mall in Anaheim, authorities said.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to the 2800 block of West Lincoln Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

He was not immediately identified.

Whether the man was attacked at the strip mall or elsewhere, possibly during an altercation, was unclear, investigators said.

No weapon has been recovered, and a description of the assailant was unavailable.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinghomicidehomicide investigationAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
IE man released after being wrongfully imprisoned for murder
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Deputies search for Wisconsin girl whose parents are dead
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Dodgers look to even series in NLCS Game 4
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
Show More
Rain suspends search for person still missing in Texas flood
'Top Chef' runner-up opens Ms Chi Cafe in Culver City, with dumplings, boba and more
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
More News