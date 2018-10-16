ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --A homicide investigation was underway early Tuesday morning after a man in his 30s was found fatally stabbed at a strip mall in Anaheim, authorities said.
Officers responded about 1 a.m. to the 2800 block of West Lincoln Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.
He was not immediately identified.
Whether the man was attacked at the strip mall or elsewhere, possibly during an altercation, was unclear, investigators said.
No weapon has been recovered, and a description of the assailant was unavailable.