A homicide investigation was underway early Tuesday morning after a man in his 30s was found fatally stabbed at a strip mall in Anaheim, authorities said.Officers responded about 1 a.m. to the 2800 block of West Lincoln Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.He was not immediately identified.Whether the man was attacked at the strip mall or elsewhere, possibly during an altercation, was unclear, investigators said.No weapon has been recovered, and a description of the assailant was unavailable.