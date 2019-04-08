Man dies after being shot in car near elementary school in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in South Los Angeles Sunday night, police said.The shooting occurred across from Sixty-Eighth Street Elementary School on the 6900 block of Denver Avenue at approximately 11:50 p.m.The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.A suspect was seen running from the scene, police said. No suspect description or motive for the shooting has been released.Denver Avenue from 69th to 70th streets were closed by police.