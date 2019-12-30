Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say

Breaking News
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man in his 20s died after a fall at Los Angeles International Airport, officials say.

The man, believed to be around 27 years old, fell at the Customs level of the airport. It was not immediately known whether he was a traveler or employee of the airport.

Firefighters responded to the airport around 8:15 p.m.

"Unfortunately, he was beyond medical help and paramedics determined him dead on scene," the Los Angeles Fire Department wrote.

The circumstances of the fall were not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: Details will be added to this report as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesfatal falllos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Holiday travelers brace for incoming SoCal storm
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Baby Yoda cat: Rescue feline gains attention for resemblance
Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Video goes viral after SoCal buy computer for brother's studies
'Human Jukebox' band holds pre-Rose Bowl jam session in LA
Rams-Cardinals: Los Angeles ends season with 31-24 win
Show More
Vigil held for 6-year-old Long Beach boy allegedly killed by family acquaintance
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Barefoot Riverside man chases off would-be carjacker: Video
Chargers fall to Chiefs 31-21 on last Sunday of regular season
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
More TOP STORIES News