Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man in his 20s died after a fall at Los Angeles International Airport, officials say.The man, believed to be around 27 years old, fell at the Customs level of the airport. It was not immediately known whether he was a traveler or employee of the airport.Firefighters responded to the airport around 8:15 p.m."Unfortunately, he was beyond medical help and paramedics determined him dead on scene," the Los Angeles Fire Department wrote.The circumstances of the fall were not immediately known.DEVELOPING: Details will be added to this report as more information becomes available.