Gunshot victim dies at hospital after crashing van in Cerritos early Sunday

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responding to a car crash in Cerritos found a gunshot victim inside the vehicle.

CERRITOS, Calif (KABC) -- A man died after he was shot and then crashed his van in Cerritos early Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded just after 1 a.m. to the 13300 block of Artesia Boulevard and found a vehicle at the scene with front-end damage.

They discovered a man inside the vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the body.

He was brought to a hospital and later declared dead.

The circumstances of the shooting - and whether it happened while he was driving - remain under investigation.