Murder investigation underway following a stabbing on a @Metrolink train. Trains bypassing the Duarte/ City of Hope stop. pic.twitter.com/WMJDIo03BA — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) November 27, 2018

A man has died after being found stabbed while on a Gold Line train in Duarte on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.L.A. County sheriff's officials said Irwindale police received a call at 11:30 a.m. about a stabbing at a train station in Irwindale. For reasons not yet known, responding officials found that the train was moved to the Duarte station, where deputies then responded.L.A. County firefighters treated the victim at the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, sheriff's officials said.Officials initially described the victim as female, but later said the victim was an adult male. The person's age was not immediately disclosed.A man who may possibly be the suspect in the murder has been detained, officials said.