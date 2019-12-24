Man dressed as Santa Claus arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man dressed as Santa Claus added an accessory to his Santa suit - a pair of handcuffs.Chula Vista police said the man crashed into several parked cars, wrecked his own vehicle, and then ran off.Witnesses had called police describing the driver as a man in a Santa suit.Officers found part of the costume and an identification inside the vehicle that led them to the suspect. He was arrested at his home.Police believe he may have been driving under the influence.