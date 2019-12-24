Man dressed as Santa Claus arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence

By ABC7.com staff
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man dressed as Santa Claus added an accessory to his Santa suit - a pair of handcuffs.

Chula Vista police said the man crashed into several parked cars, wrecked his own vehicle, and then ran off.

Witnesses had called police describing the driver as a man in a Santa suit.

Officers found part of the costume and an identification inside the vehicle that led them to the suspect. He was arrested at his home.

Police believe he may have been driving under the influence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegosan diego countyduisanta clausdui crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UPS employees carjacked of delivery truck
Smash-and-grab at Montebello mall sets off panic
Gas prices in LA, OC down for holidays
Locals line up early at Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando
Man steals leather coats worth $4K from WeHo store
Christmas scenes around Southern California
Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family
Show More
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
SoCal braces for white Christmas as storm set to return
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day
Adam Sandler explores many facets of acting with 'Uncut Gems'
More TOP STORIES News