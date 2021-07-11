Man driving tractor leads police on chase through Anaheim, Buena Park streets

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California is known for its wild police chases, and a pursuit involving a tractor in Orange County can now be added to that list.

Anaheim police received a report around 8:40 a.m. Saturday of a person driving a tractor erratically on the street in area of East La Palma Avenue and North Richfield Road in Anaheim.


Authorities say the tractor was stolen from a nearby construction site.

Video shows the man driving down a street as several police cruisers followed closely behind.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested in the area of Orangethorpe Avenue and Valley View Street in Buena Park where he gave up without further incident.


No injuries were reported as a result of the chase.

