Man extradited from Mexico in killing of pregnant wife in El Monte

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who fled to Mexico after allegedly killing his pregnant wife in El Monte has been arrested and returned to the United States, officials say.
Octavio Curiel-Martinez is suspected of shooting and killing his pregnant wife and their unborn child at her home in August 2018.
Authorities at that time believed he had fled to Mexico.
Officials say Mexican police arrested Curiel-Martinez in Bolanos in the state of Jalisco on May 17, 2019 on unrelated local charges. U.S. authorities requested extradition and he has now been returned to Los Angeles, officials say.
Curiel-Martinez is facing two counts of murder, for his wife and their unborn child, along with multiple other counts including attempted murder, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied car.
Investigators say on Aug. 29, 2018, Curiel-Martinez fired shots at the home of another family member, but did not hit anyone before fleeing the scene.
After that, family members were worried about the safety of his wife and drove to her home, finding her at the scene on Leafdale Avenue with gunshot wounds. She and her unborn child were later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Neighbors said the suspect and deceased woman had four children together, none of whom were believed to have been home at the time of the killing.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident, the Sheriff's Department said.
