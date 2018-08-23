Man falls into real black hole after mistaking it for realistic-looking painting

EMBED </>More Videos

Man falls down a real hole, mistaken for a realistic-looking painting. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 22, 2018.

An Italian man found out the hard way that a very realistic-looking painting of a black hole was, in fact, an actual black hole.

The man tumbled 8 feet down into the art installation at a Portuguese museum.

The piece, called Descent Into Limbo, features a hole, covered on all sides with extremely black paint, to give the illusion that it has no depth at all.

The museum says there are a number of warnings, telling visitors the hole is real and not to step on it, but there are no ropes.

Fortunately, the man who tested the art out is going to be OK.

He's now at home recovering from a back injury.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfallart
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Irvine crash: Pileup on SB 5 Fwy leaves 1 dead, 9 hospitalized
Radio DJ Big Boy rear-ended by alleged DUI driver in bizarre Calabasas incident
Car plunges off side of road in Angeles National Forest; 2 trapped
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
California lawmakers pass bill to erase old pot convictions
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Verizon limited data speed for firefighters battling Mendocino Complex Fire
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Show More
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Subway restaurant in South LA robbed at gunpoint
More News