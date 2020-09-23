Man killed during struggle with Orange County sheriff's deputies in San Clemente, authorities say

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed during a struggle with Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies outside a hotel in San Clemente Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a press release from the department, the shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. when two deputies from a homeless outreach team tried to contact the man outside the Hotel Miramar in the area of El Camino Real between Avenida Cornelia and Avenida Ramona.A struggle then ensued, according to the release, which also states that surveillance video at the scene shows the man reaching for one deputy's weapon. The man was then shot.The person, whose name wasn't immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.