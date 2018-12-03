Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a security guard shot a 21-year-old man suspected of shoplifting at a Walgreens store in Hollywood Sunday night.The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Vine St. at approximately 8:10 p.m.The incident is described as a shoplifting incident, but police said it did not appear the man left the store.Police said the shooting occurred when a verbal argument between the security guard and the man escalated into a physical fight. At some point, the security guard fired a handgun, killing the man.The person shot was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The security guard was cooperating with detectives and was not considered to be in custodyNo other injuries were reported.