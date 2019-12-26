Man fatally shot in Azusa on Christmas morning

Breaking News
By ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in Azusa that happened early Christmas morning.

Officials say a 22-year-old man was in a carport when another vehicle pulled up in the nearby alley. A suspect in that other vehicle fired multiple times, hitting the victim at least once. The suspect then fled westbound through the alley.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of East Hollyvale Street around 4:25 a.m.

No description of the suspect is immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
azusalos angeles countyhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal warned to prepare for heavy Christmas storm
Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo
Authorities seek help finding Torrance man with reduced mental capacity
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Catalina
Downey family's home damaged by fire Christmas morning
SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day
Laugh Factory hosts 40th annual free Christmas dinner, toy giveaway
Show More
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
Torrance coffee cart employing people with disabilities stolen days before Christmas
Holiday heart syndrome: Overindulgence can have serious effects
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
Video shows mountain lion on the prowl in Simi Valley
More TOP STORIES News