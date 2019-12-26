Man fatally shot in Azusa on Christmas morning

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in Azusa that happened early Christmas morning.
Officials say a 22-year-old man was in a carport when another vehicle pulled up in the nearby alley. A suspect in that other vehicle fired multiple times, hitting the victim at least once. The suspect then fled westbound through the alley.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of East Hollyvale Street around 4:25 a.m.
No description of the suspect is immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
