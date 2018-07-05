Man fatally shot inside car in Santa Ana

A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Ana, where a driver was fatally shot.Santa Ana police received a call around 5:18 a.m. Thursday about a crash involving a car and a bicycle in the 3000 block of West 5th Street.Responding officers found a man in his late 20s to his early 30s dead from a gunshot wound in a large truck. They also found a homeless woman who owned the bicycle and managed to avoid getting hit by the vehicle."She gets off the bike just in time. He takes the bike, drags the bike approximately 40 to 60 feet, where he comes to rest," said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna with Santa Ana policeThe woman told officers that the truck had been swerving all over the road before it hit the 5th Street bridge and nearly hit her. She was not injured.The truck was eventually towed away from the scene. Its driver-side rear window was seen shattered.Police are now trying to figure out who shot the man and where. Bertagna said investigators are looking into whether road rage could have been a factor. There is also gang activity in the area, but at this point in the investigation, police do not believe the victim is a part of it.Bertagna said the victim didn't appear to be a gang member, but authorities are investigating whether he may have had a confrontation with gang members or if it was a random shooting.If you have relevant information about this case, you're asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department's homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.