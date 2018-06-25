Man found fatally shot inside car in Lynwood

Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot inside a car in Lynwood.Deputies made the grim discovery around 2 a.m. Monday along Long Beach Boulevard near Minnesota Avenue.Authorities said the man suffered from at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have not made an arrest and do not have details on a possible suspect or motive.Roads in the area were blocked off for the investigation.If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).