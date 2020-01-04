Moorpark shooting: Suspect arrested after man found dead inside U-Haul truck

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after authorities say he shot and killed another man in Moorpark Friday afternoon.

Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office say 61-year-old Elsworth Cadle of Moorpark targeted and killed a man at a storage facility near Goldman and Los Angeles avenues at about 2:20 p.m.

The male victim, believed to be between the ages of 50 to 60, was found shot multiple times inside the cab of a U-Haul truck at the storage facility, according to authorities.

Investigators swarmed the Waterstone Apartment complex nearby the crime scene in search of the suspect, as a SWAT team was called in. The search left residents unable to enter the building.

Cadle was taken into custody at about 11:14 p.m.

He will be booked at the Ventura County Main Jail.
