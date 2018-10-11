Fatal stabbing victim found on sidewalk in Hollywood; Sunset Blvd. closed at scene

A man was found fatally stabbed on a sidewalk in Hollywood, prompting authorities to shut down Sunset Boulevard at the scene. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was found fatally stabbed early Thursday morning on a sidewalk in Hollywood, prompting authorities to shut down Sunset Boulevard at the scene.

The grim discovery was reported about 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset and Sierra Bonita Avenue, where the victim was found with a stab wound to his back, said Lt. Michael Rippe of the Los Angele Police Department.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the location.

A description of the assailant was not available.

The LAPD closed Sunset between Curson Avenue and Gardner Street while detectives conducted an investigation at the scene. It was unclear when the street would be reopened.
