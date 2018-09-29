Thousand Oaks man found shot, 'covered in blood' after allegedly assaulting girlfriend with firearm

By ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 25-year-old man who allegedly sexually battered his girlfriend and assaulted her with a firearm told sheriff's deputies that he had been shot by her when they found him covered in blood early Saturday morning in Thousand Oaks, authorities said.

Raphael Bhatti, 25, was encountered by the deputies about 12:35 a.m. as they were responding to a report of a domestic violence incident, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. At the time, his vehicle was parked on Moorpark Road, just south of the 101 Freeway.

Bhatti's gunshot wound was described by authorities as serious but not life-threatening.

Other deputies, assisted by a Special Enforcement Unit, went to a nearby home in the 300 block of Rolling Oaks Drive and contacted a female involved in the incident.

"Investigators learned that the female subject was the victim of domestic violence and several other crimes as well," the news release said. "Detectives learned that Bhatti had been in a dating relationship with the victim, and had held the victim against her will for several hours" at the residence.

During the course of the evening, according to authorities, Bhatti: battered the victim, causing serious bodily injury; pointed a firearm at her and threatened to kill her; used force to prevent her from leaving the home; and sexually battered her.

The female, whose identity was not disclosed, was treated for numerous injuries at a hospital.

Investigators discovered that Bhatti is a convicted felon from Virginia who has "an extensive criminal history" in that state and Maryland, the Sheriff's Department said. Detectives searched his home and found two firearms, as well as evidence "consistent with the victim's statement," the news release added.

One of the weapons had been reported stolen from Prince William County, Virginia, according to authorities.

"Bhatti is continuing to receive medical care for his injuries, and has not been arrested for his involvement in the incident," the sheriff's statement said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
batteryassaultventura county sheriff's departmentshootingman injuredwoman injuredVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Shark attack at beach in Encinitas leaves teen hospitalized
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, company settle fraud suit for $40 million
Naked man detained after father, teen fatally shot in Compton
Hurricane Rosa to bring high surf, rain to SoCal
Police: Boy dies after being tossed from building by brother
Corona Las Vegas shooting survivor shares her journey of recovery
2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after shootout
Man seeks help finding daughter, granddaughter from Oklahoma
Show More
Pomona apartment tenants filing lawsuit over infestation problems
VIDEO: Thieves steal $2K in tools from Rancho Cucamonga car
California bans gun sales to people under 21
99-year-old beautician to retire at 100
Philippe's marks anniversary with $1.10 French dips
More News