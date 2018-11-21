Detectives are searching for a suspect after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Azusa left one man dead.The incident occurred at approximately 12:38 a.m. on the 600 block of N. Rockvale Avenue.The victim was found on the balcony of a home.Emergency crews tried to help the man who was shot, but the victim succumbed to his wounds.Detectives are attempting to determine a possible motive as they search for a suspect.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are assisting Azusa police with the investigation.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.