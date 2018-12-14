Man gunned down in East LA

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in East Los Angeles, prompting an investigation by homicide detectives.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:31 a.m. on the 4300 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details regarding a suspect were not immediately available. No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
