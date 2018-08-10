Man in 60s struck, killed in downtown LA hit-and-run

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk in downtown Los Angeles early Friday, police say.

Los Angeles police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck shortly before 5:30 a.m. near 3rd Street and Union Avenue.

They said a man between 60 and 65 years old was crossing the street when he was fatally struck by a white SUV that then fled the scene.

The make and model of the vehicle was not immediately known, but police believe it may have damage to the front hood.

Detectives were canvassing the area for surveillance video as a search for the hit-and-run driver continued.

It's not known whether speed or DUI were factors in the crash.
