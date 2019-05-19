Garden Grove officer-involved shooting: Man accused of stabbing 18-year-old relative shot, killed by police

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-year old man who allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old relative was shot and killed by police in Garden Grove early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on the 12100 block of Wilken Way.
Officers responded to reports of a suicidal man armed with a knife who had just stabbed a woman.
As officers approached, an officer-involved shooting occurred.
Andrew Meza was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a knife was recovered.
The woman who'd been stabbed, an 18-year-old relative, was hospitalized in stable condition.
The incident is under investigation.
