Garden Grove officer-involved shooting: Man accused of stabbing 18-year-old relative shot, killed by police

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-year old man who allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old relative was shot and killed by police in Garden Grove early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on the 12100 block of Wilken Way.

Officers responded to reports of a suicidal man armed with a knife who had just stabbed a woman.

As officers approached, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Andrew Meza was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a knife was recovered.

The woman who'd been stabbed, an 18-year-old relative, was hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.
