Man involved in rear-end collision stabbed in Claremont, police say

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A man involved in a rear-end collision in Claremont was transported to a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times Thursday, police said.The incident occurred at approximately 5:03 p.m. in the 600 block of South Indian Hill Boulevard.A 33-year-old driver involved in a rear-end collision involving two vehicles was stabbed at an "unknown location," according to a news release from Claremont police.Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times and taken to Pomona Valley Medical Hospital. His condition was not known.A Porsche with bullet holes was near the scene, but details regarding how the vehicle was involved in the incident or who it belonged to was not immediately known.Details regarding if any arrests were made and the identity of the stabbing victim was not disclosed.Indian Hill Boulevard between Vista Avenue and San Jose Avenue is closed due to the investigation.