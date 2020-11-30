Man killed after attempting to carjack vehicle stopped at red light in Compton, authorities say

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed after attempting to carjack a vehicle that was stopped at a red light in Compton, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue Sunday night after receiving a report of gunshots in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They arrived shortly before 9 p.m. and found a man lying in the intersection.

The man sustained at least one gunshot wound and "appeared to have been struck by at least one vehicle that fled the scene," the department said in a press release.

Investigators later learned that the man was reportedly armed with a handgun and was shot during the attempted carjacking, authorities added.

It's unclear if the man died as a result of being shot or being hit by a car.

The driver who was stopped at the red light stayed at the scene and was to be interviewed by investigators, authorities said.

No other details were available.

City News Service contributed to this report.
