LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --Family members identified a man Friday who was killed after being punched at a Lancaster Jack in the Box.
The assault was caught on surveillance video, which showed a passenger getting out of a light colored sedan. The suspect and 61-year-old Frank Borsotti got into an argument, and Borsotti was punched in the chest.
It happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Jack in the Box on 10th Avenue West.
"We don't know what the motive was at this point. We don't know if the suspect and the victim knew each other. All we know is that the champagne colored car pulled up facing west in the parking lot. One of the occupants in the vehicle confronted the victim, there was a very short altercation and the vehicle fled," Lt. Scott Hoglund said.
A family friend, who did not speak on camera, said Borsotti was grabbing lunch when he got into an argument over something with men in another car.
The friend said Borsotti was married with five adult children and six grandchildren. Frank was also a truck driver for Caltrans. Borsotti's friend often encouraged him to retire for health reasons.
Regular customers at the fast food restaurant said it's a relatively safe and quiet place to eat.
"This could have happened anywhere, to tell you the truth," Luis Silva said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department doesn't have much to go on as far as a description of the man who punched Borsotti and left him to die in the parking lot.
Anyone with more information is urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.