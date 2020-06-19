Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Gardena, authorities say

A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Gardena Thursday, authorities said.

A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Gardena Thursday, authorities said.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Gardena Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard just before 6 p.m., LASD said.

Authorities said deputies from the Compton sheriff's station were patrolling the area when they encountered a man they allege had a handgun.

The man began running away from deputies and when deputies were able to catch up, at some point during the encounter, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, authorities said.

Authorities said a gun was recovered at the scene.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gardenalos angeles countydeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MASK MANDATE: Here are the new rules for California residents
LA County allowing beauty salons, cardrooms, tattoo parlors to reopen Friday
Juneteenth events held around Los Angeles area
Disneyland unions seek delay in park reopening
Man fatally shot by deputies in Rosamond allegedly held woman captive
Suspect taken into custody after chase ends near LAX
Some SoCal leaders hail Supreme Court's ruling upholding DACA
Show More
CA rent relief proposal would give tenants until 2034 to make late payments
COVID: Orange County approves reopening of nail salons
LA DJ "Big Boy" getting a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Man allegedly killed woman after learning she was transgender
Gov. Newsom says Juneteenth could become state holiday
More TOP STORIES News