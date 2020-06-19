Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Gardena, authorities say

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Gardena Thursday, authorities said.The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard just before 6 p.m., LASD said.Authorities said deputies from the Compton sheriff's station were patrolling the area when they encountered a man they allege had a handgun.The man began running away from deputies and when deputies were able to catch up, at some point during the encounter, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, authorities said.Authorities said a gun was recovered at the scene.