Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fairfax District, LAPD says

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Fairfax District Friday evening, police said.Los Angeles police said the shooting occurred at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Rosewood Avenue and Gardner Street.The man was walking in the area when a vehicle drove by and opened fire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.LAPD said it is unknown if the shooting is gang-related.The suspect or suspects remain on the loose.