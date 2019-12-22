Man fatally shot in East Hollywood neighborhood, police searching for suspect

By and ABC7.com staff
EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in an East Hollywood neighborhood.

Police received a call just after midnight of a man down on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Mariposa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the man as 40-year-old Roberto Hernandez.

A memorial was erected at the site where the victim was discovered.

Grieving family members are calling for justice.

"Not a bad person. Good, solid human being, like he didn't deserve this," one family member said. "I honestly don't know why I'm even here right now, but it is what it is. I'm gonna remember him as a good human being."

A search for the suspect continues, however, police say there were no witnesses or surveillance video cameras in the area.
