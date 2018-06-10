Man killed, woman injured in Inglewood double shooting

A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting in Inglewood Friday night. (KABC)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting in Inglewood Friday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market and Nutwood streets, authorities said.

When authorities arrived, a woman was found shot in the torso and a man shot in the chest. Both were taken to a nearby trauma center, where the man later died. The woman is in serious condition.

Family members, who arrived at the scene, said the man was 39 years old and had 14 children. They also said he had three grandchildren.

Authorities did not provide information on a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Inglewood Police Department.
