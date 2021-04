SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in San Fernando Saturday night, authorities said.Investigators with the San Fernando Police Department said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. near Fourth and Harps streets.It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.Video from the scene shows police pulling the lifeless man out of his van and handcuffing him. The van's windows were shot out.Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives are assisting in the investigation.