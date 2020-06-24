Man killed in confrontation with security guard at Albertsons in Carson

One person is dead after a confrontation between a security guard and a shoplifting suspect at an Albertsons in Carson, witnesses and officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a confrontation between a security guard and a shoplifting suspect at an Albertsons in Carson, witnesses and officials say.

The incident was reported at the Albertsons on the 100 block of East Carson Street around 6:45 p.m.

Witnesses say a man was trying to steal items and was chased out of the supermarket by a security guard. They ended up in a confrontation.

Both men were injured and taken from the scene to a hospital.

The suspect later died at the hospital.

The nature of the injuries was described as a stabbing. It was not immediately clear exactly what type of weapon was involved.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carsonlos angeles countyshopliftingsupermarketstabbingsecurity
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA City Council approves $100M renters relief program
LA Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in federal corruption probe
Riverside County not meeting state's COVID-19 goals
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
OC man builds coffee shop in his own backyard
Shocking video: Homeless man attacked with firework in NYC
Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
Show More
Nevada sees biggest 1-day jump in new COVID-19 cases - again
NY father pleads guilty, avoids prison in twins' hot car deaths
1 dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Long Beach police investigating after 2 found dead
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
More TOP STORIES News