Man killed in confrontation with security guard at Albertsons in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a confrontation between a security guard and a shoplifting suspect at an Albertsons in Carson, witnesses and officials say.The incident was reported at the Albertsons on the 100 block of East Carson Street around 6:45 p.m.Witnesses say a man was trying to steal items and was chased out of the supermarket by a security guard. They ended up in a confrontation.Both men were injured and taken from the scene to a hospital.The suspect later died at the hospital.The nature of the injuries was described as a stabbing. It was not immediately clear exactly what type of weapon was involved.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as information becomes available.