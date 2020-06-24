Man killed in confrontation with security guard at Albertsons in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a confrontation between a security guard and a shoplifting suspect at an Albertsons in Carson, witnesses and officials say.
The incident was reported at the Albertsons on the 100 block of East Carson Street around 6:45 p.m.
Witnesses say a man was trying to steal items and was chased out of the supermarket by a security guard. They ended up in a confrontation.
Both men were injured and taken from the scene to a hospital.
The suspect later died at the hospital.
The nature of the injuries was described as a stabbing. It was not immediately clear exactly what type of weapon was involved.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as information becomes available.
