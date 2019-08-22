Man killed when Manhattan elevator suddenly drops, crushing him

KIPS BAY, Manhattan -- A man died when an elevator suddenly dropped in a Manhattan building Thursday morning, crushing him.

Authorities say the victim was getting off in the lobby of the Third Avenue apartment building in Kips Bay just before 8:30 a.m. when the elevator malfunctioned.

He reportedly became trapped between the elevator car and a shaft wall and was crushed.

The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old resident of the building, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was captured by the apartment building's surveillance system, which police are reviewing.

Officials said two other people were also on the elevator and exited before the victim.

The Department of Buildings is investigating.

"DOB is investigating this incident aggressively and will take all appropriate enforcement actions," the agency said in a statement. "Elevators are the safest form of travel in New York, due to the city's stringent inspection and safety requirements. We're determined to find out what went wrong at this building and seek ways to prevent incidents like this in the future."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citykips baymanhattanelevator
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young LASD trainee shot at Lancaster station; sniper sought
LIVE: FBI serves arrest, search warrants in South Bay connected to international scams
VIDEO: Vehicle slams into Covina restaurant
1 dead, 1 in grave condition after fire engulfs residence in Exposition Park
LAPD bodycam video: Officer takes down woman at Chatsworth mobile park
Weedmaps to stop advertising unlicensed pot businesses
Free entry at all national parks on Sunday
Show More
Warren, Booker make campaign stops in LA
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Stanton
8-year-old boy returns to CA from Syria to treat his rare disease
OC man arrested in beating of baby son found with meth in system
Ontario woman's suicide notes detail plan to kill her 2 daughters: police
More TOP STORIES News