Man reunites with 'secret angel' months after she saved his life | VIDEO

PITTSBURGH -- A man who went into cardiac arrest and almost died met the "secret angel" who saved his life in a tearful reunion.

The mystery good Samaritan performed CPR when Stan Geyer suffered the sudden medical condition at North Park in the Pittsburgh suburbs back in August.

Stan and his wife Mariann Geyer shared the story with WTAE-TV last week and said they wanted to thank her.

Luckily, their "secret angel" Gina Wilkes was watching.

"I burst into tears. I kept watching it, and I just kept crying just because I was so happy that he's OK," she said.

With flowers in hand, Wilkes reunited with the Geyers in North Park on Friday.

"Thank you so much. I can't tell you how much this means to me," Stan Geyer said the moment they met. All three shed tears of joy.

Mariann Geyer said she recognized Wilkes the moment she saw her eyes.

"We just love you, and we appreciate everything you've done," Mariann Geyer said.

"I'm grateful that I took the training. I would recommend everyone take the training if they can," Wilkes responded.

Seeing Wilkes wasn't Stan's only surprise. Health care workers at UPMC Passavant who helped him recover sent video messages to brighten his day.

The Geyers and Wilkes plan to keep in touch and have plans to share hugs when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
