Man missing from Azusa home where trail of blood was discovered

Police are searching for a missing man after finding a large amount of blood inside an Azusa home that he had been renting for the past month.Responding to a disturbance call around 10 p.m. on Monday night, deputies discovered a trail of blood originating from a room inside the residence at the corner of Goodway Drive and Duell Street.The trail led out of the home and onto the sidewalk before disappearing.The missing tenant is currently a person of interest in the investigation, which has included a search along Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest just north of Azusa.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department San Dimas Station is urging anyone with information to call 909-450-2700.