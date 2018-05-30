Man missing from Azusa home where trail of blood was discovered

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --Police are searching for a missing man after finding a large amount of blood inside an Azusa home that he had been renting for the past month.
Responding to a disturbance call around 10 p.m. on Monday night, deputies discovered a trail of blood originating from a room inside the residence at the corner of Goodway Drive and Duell Street.
The trail led out of the home and onto the sidewalk before disappearing.
The missing tenant is currently a person of interest in the investigation, which has included a search along Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest just north of Azusa.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department San Dimas Station is urging anyone with information to call 909-450-2700.