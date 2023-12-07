14-year-old speaks out after being attacked by suspect in violent sucker-punch assault in Calabasas

A 14-year-old boy is speaking out after he was attacked in Calabasas by a man who investigators say also violently punched a grandfather in his 60s moments before.

The suspect is accused of violently punching a grandfather who was pushing his infant granddaughter in a stroller.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 14-year-old boy is speaking out after he was attacked in Calabasas by a man who investigators say also violently punched a grandfather in his 60s moments before.

It all happened Tuesday afternoon.

In the first attack, the suspect, identified as Angel Sanchez Jr., punched a grandfather who was pushing his infant granddaughter in a stroller along Lost Springs Road, according to the sheriff's department. The attack was captured on surveillance video.

READ MORE | Shocking video shows grandfather pushing baby in stroller get punched in Calabasas

Video shows an assailant punch a man who was pushing his 10-month-old granddaughter in a stroller in Calabasas.

Minutes later, Nathan Manyari, who spoke with ABC7 Wednesday night, was assaulted on a bike path near Agoura Road. The teen said he was on his way to his boxing gym.

"He kept grabbing the back of my shirt, and hitting the back of my head," said Manyari. "There was a couple of people jogging and he said, 'Hey, can you stop that guy real quick,' I asked him, 'Who?' He just didn't answer and just walked away."

The teen said moments later, he was attacked.

"He grabbed my collarbone area, pulled me back, tried hitting the back of my head and kneeing my face, too," said Manyari. "I protected myself. My lip got a little busted. He just walked away after that, and I just ran to my gym because I saw my coach."

The coach, Gift Davis, told ABC7 he saw the boy's face had been injured.

"I'm like, 'What is going on?' and as he's getting closer, his mouth is red," said Davis. "The moment he explained it, I ran down to see if the guy was there, and the guy was gone."

Sanchez was arrested Wednesday in Oxnard and was booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, investigators said.

The sheriff's department said both victims in the attacks were of Asian-American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent but a motive is unclear.

"Although both victims of the assaults were of Asian descent, the motive for the attacks is currently under investigation," said the sheriff's department. Now, Manyari is hoping people are more careful and urge residents to keep their eye out.

"Be safe, be aware, if it happens, defend yourself and fight back," said the teen.

Anyone with information about both incidents is asked to call Detective Parks of the sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills station at (818) 878-1808.