Assailant punches man pushing baby in stroller in disturbing incident caught on video in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- An assailant punched a man who was pushing a child in a stroller in a Calabasas neighborhood, in a disturbing incident that was captured on surveillance video.

The apparently unprovoked attack occurred in broad daylight Tuesday on Lost Springs Road, just east of Lost Hills Road.

The footage, recorded by a surveillance camera mounted on a nearby home, shows the suspect walking up to the man and punching him, knocking the victim to the ground and overturning the stroller onto its side.

The attacker then walks to a minivan that is parked in a nearby driveway, gets into the vehicle and drives away as the victim stumbles to his feet.

Both the man who has struck and the child were said to have not been seriously injured.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the agency was aware of the incident. The department is expected to provide more information about its investigation sometime Wednesday.