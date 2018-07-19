NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KABC) --A man in Nashville, Tennessee is facing charges, accused of using baby monitors to spy on his co-workers.
Police arrested 35-year-old Christopher Neel Wednesday for wiretapping and aggravated burglary.
In one instance, a woman said she found a baby monitor underneath her bed back in February, and suspected Neel was the person who put it there, according to the Nashville Tennessean.
A report states that when Neel was confronted by his co-worker, he admitted to placing it in her home after he watched someone enter a key code to her front door at a party in November.
Neel admitted to doing the same thing to other co-workers and apologized for his actions.