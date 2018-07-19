A man in Nashville, Tennessee is facing charges, accused of using baby monitors to spy on his co-workers.Police arrested 35-year-old Christopher Neel Wednesday for wiretapping and aggravated burglary.In one instance, a woman said she found a baby monitor underneath her bed back in February, and suspected Neel was the person who put it there, according to the Nashville Tennessean.A report states that when Neel was confronted by his co-worker, he admitted to placing it in her home after he watched someone enter a key code to her front door at a party in November.Neel admitted to doing the same thing to other co-workers and apologized for his actions.