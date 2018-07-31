A judge sentenced a man to nearly 10 years in state prison on Tuesday for raping a German tourist in Hollywood two years ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.Otis Barway, 24, received a sentence of nine years and six months in prison after he was found guilty earlier this month of one count each of forcible rape in concert.A jury convicted co-defendant Kenneth Mack, 29, of two counts of forcible rape in concert.Prosecutors say that on Dec. 5, 2016, both men lured the victim to an isolated rooftop, where Mack knocked her to the ground and the men raped her.DNA evidence linked the defendants to the crime.Jurors also convicted Mack of a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and Barway of one count of misdemeanor assault in connection with an unrelated nonsexual attack on Nov. 30, 2016.Mack had additional prior convictions of second-degree robbery for an incident on Nov. 26, 2016, as well as rape and second-degree robbery for an assault in July 2016.Mack faces a maximum prison term of 215 years to life when he is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.