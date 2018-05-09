Man shot, injured in deputy-involved shooting in El Monte

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a deputy-involved shooting in El Monte.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a deputy-involved shooting in El Monte.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Seaman Avenue and Giovane Street.

Authorities said a deputy made contact with the man and saw he had a handgun tucked into his front waistband.

When the deputy ordered the suspect to raise his hands, authorities said the suspect reached for his waistband and withdrew the handgun.

That's when a deputy-involved shooting took place, and the man was struck once in the upper body, authorities said. The man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. No deputies were injured in the incident.

A replica handgun was recovered from the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingman shotlos angeles county sheriff's departmentEl MonteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News