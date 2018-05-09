Man shot, injured in deputy-involved shooting in El Monte

An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a deputy-involved shooting in El Monte.The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Seaman Avenue and Giovane Street.Authorities said a deputy made contact with the man and saw he had a handgun tucked into his front waistband.When the deputy ordered the suspect to raise his hands, authorities said the suspect reached for his waistband and withdrew the handgun.That's when a deputy-involved shooting took place, and the man was struck once in the upper body, authorities said. The man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. No deputies were injured in the incident.A replica handgun was recovered from the scene.The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.