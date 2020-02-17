Search underway for suspect who shot and killed man in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search was underway for the person who shot and killed a man in Altadena on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Altadena station responded to the 600 block of West Figueroa Street shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving several calls of shots fired.

The victim was found and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Investigators did not release a motive for the attack and a description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
altadenalos angeles countyhomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family therapist Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills
NBA All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Plane lands at LAX after declaring in-flight emergency
SoCal couple returning to CA after coronavirus quarantine in Japan
1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway near Getty Center
XFL Wildcats drop home opener in Carson, 25-18
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
Show More
DUI suspect arrested in Van Nuys after slow-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
Funeral services held for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
Paramount high school parents concerned over frequent on-campus fights
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News