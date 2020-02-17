Search underway for suspect who shot and killed man in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search was underway for the person who shot and killed a man in Altadena on Sunday afternoon.Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Altadena station responded to the 600 block of West Figueroa Street shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving several calls of shots fired.The victim was found and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.Investigators did not release a motive for the attack and a description of the suspect was not available.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.