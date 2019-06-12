Man shot, killed in Riverside after shooting deputy, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect in the Victoria Grove community of Riverside was fatally shot after shooting a deputy Tuesday night, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded to the 17700 block of Cedarwood Drive shortly after 7 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance. During the investigation, the suspect shot at the deputy and struck him, officials said.

Deputies at the scene returned fire, and the suspect was fatally shot.

The wounded deputy was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition. News video showed the deputy apparently holding his leg while he was escorted inside.



No further information was immediately released.
