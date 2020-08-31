Man shot, killed in South LA encounter with sheriff's deputies

A man was shot and killed in a confrontation with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in South LA Monday afternoon.
By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed in an encounter with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in South LA Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of Budlong Avenue and 109th Place.

It's not clear what led to the shooting. The sheriff's department referred to the person who was shot only as a male adult suspect. It was not immediately disclosed what crime he was suspected of committing.

All deputy-involved shootings that result in a death are investigated to determine if the shooting was legally justified. Investigating agencies include the District Attorney's Office, the coroner's office and the sheriff's own Internal Affairs Bureau and inspector general.


DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
