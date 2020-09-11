Man struck by gunfire in car-to-car shooting on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, eastbound lanes closed

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot in an apparent car-to-car shooting on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino and the roadway has been shut down in the area, the CHP says.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the eastbound 210 just west of Del Rosa Avenue in San Bernardino. CHP officials say a man was found inside one vehicle with a gunshot wound. It was believed to be a car-to-car shooting. No information was immediately available about a possible suspect.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local trauma center.
The eastbound 210 was closed at Waterman Avenue in the San Bernardino area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
