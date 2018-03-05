A homicide investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was fatally shot outside a Canoga Park strip mall. A 25-year-old woman has been taken into custody.Los Angeles police received reports about a shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall at 22105 Roscoe Blvd. shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.Responding officers found one victim in the parking lot. Authorities said he suffered one gunshot wound to the neck. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. No one else was injured.A handgun was found at the scene. Upon investigation, police discovered that the victim and suspect were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.A 25-year-old woman from Newhall was taken into custody in connection to the shooting, LAPD said. Her identity was not immediately released, and the relation between the suspect and victim remained unclear.A car was towed from the scene, but the vehicle's connection, if any, to the crime was not confirmed by police.