Man sought after attempted child abduction in Calabasas

A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to abduct a child in Calabasas on Tuesday.

The attempted abduction happened near Paul Revere Road, according to the Las Virgenes Unified School District.

The district said the child is safe.

Few details were released about the incident, but the suspect was described as a man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a red hoodie, a black ski mask and black sweatpants.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the incident and increased patrols in the area.
