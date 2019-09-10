Cal State Fullerton police: Man sought in connection with rape in campus parking structure

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 25-year-old man is being sought in connection with a rape that occurred late Monday evening on the campus of Cal State Fullerton, authorities said.

According to the university's Police Department, the incident took place at about midnight in an elevator in the Nutwood parking structure. No weapons were used.

Officials did not disclose the age of the victim and whether that person was a student.

The suspect being sought is described at 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair, light-blue or green eyes, and a small mole near his right eye, police said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
